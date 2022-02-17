MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Morton boys basketball Gameball Run event was created ten years ago to help raise money and awareness for the patients and families at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

And in that past decade, Morton schools have helped raise over $1,000,000.

“It’s really impressive that such a small community in central Illinois can raise the amount of money that they have,” said Terry White, part of a Morton Gameball Run miracle family. “And we are so grateful and fortunate to have the Children’s Hospital just down the road.”

31 miracle families from the ten years of Gameball Run converged at the Potterdome for this year’s event, which brought in over $284,000 alone.

“It’s such a great cause and it really inspires all of us to be thankful for what we have and very appreciative,” said Morton boys basketball coach Matt Franks. “And to try to do more and to give back, to help.”

INCREDIBLE- Morton's Gameball Run this year raises $284,253.71 for the OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.



In the 10 year initiative, the Morton community has raised $1,024,415! pic.twitter.com/Qj1Z1wB3Kt — Matt McClain (@MattMcClain3) February 12, 2022

“I was one of the few on this team that got to actually go and see the Children’s Hospital,” Morton basketball senior Beau Durbin said. “It’s sad, it really is, but it’s awesome that the whole community can come together to support the Children’s Hospital.”

“The thing that I love is it’s teaching high schoolers to give back and that there’s more to life,” said Melissa White, part of a Morton Gameball Run miracle family. “I love being able to teach my kids that there’s more to life and that they had this rough beginning, but they’re fine now. So now we’re giving back and giving back to those family that are there now. Again, just something bigger than ourselves.”