Extra Effort Award: Dylan Duvall

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West junior Dylan Duvall is enjoying his first year as a starting offensive lineman for the Wildcats varsity football team. Outside of football, Dylan is an active member in the Boys Scouts, and just two weeks ago, became an Eagle Scout. It’s the highest achievement among the Boys Scouts of America. Dylan helped with repairs at Bloomington’s St. Mary’s Catholic School.

“They had doors on a stage and they had metal mesh that you could see through, see everything under and they didn’t want that,” Duvall said. “So we took that out, put some wood on the doors and painted it so it looked nice. And nobody could see under, they were a lot sturdier so that if kids hit it, they are not hitting metal, they are hitting wood.”

Dylan believes his five years with in the Boy Scouts has helped him become a better teammate on the football field, as well.

“With the stuff that he does off the field I think it’s helped with his confidence and those different leadership roles and working with communication,” said Normal West football coach Nathan Fincham. “So he does a great job leading by example for our football team and I think he has a bright future in regards to leadership for us.”

“It helped me through football having to work with my teammates,” Duvall said. “Working with others, being able to communicate with others. I became a better public speaker after, because I couldn’t speak before in front of anybody.”

A bright future thanks in large part to the Boy Scouts and high school football.

“It is very good to go through and it really helps. I would recommend people do it if they can,” Duvall added. “It really helped me, and I really think it can help introverted kids and extroverted kids just help them become better in their adult life.”