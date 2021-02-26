Extra Effort Award: ICC Athletics Raises Awareness For Fight Against Cancer

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — From February 14 through February 20, the ICC athletic department took part in what they are calling “Stronger Together Week,” wearing pink during games to help raise awareness for the fight against cancer.

“We’re promoting a little bit more department wide since we can’t have fans (at games this year),” ICC women’s basketball coach Karrie Redeker said. “Just trying to do a little bit more on social media.”

The Cougars dedicated the week to cancer surviviors, ones currently battling cancer or paid tribute to ones lost during “Stronger Together Week” by filling out flyers and posting them to the wall inside of Lorene Ramsey Gymnasium.

“These are just a tiny bit, a fraction of the people that have been affected by this,” ICC sophomore Camryn Stafford said. “And I think it’s a great thing that coach has implemented this in our program.”

Coach Redeker is a breast cancer survivor herself, having been diagnosed in March of 2018. She hopes this inititiative can provide a boost to ones currently fighting cancer.

“When you’re not strong, when you have a hard time being strong for yourself and you’re going through that, that’s when other people need to pick you up,” Redeker said. “So that’s what I was hoping our athletes could do in this situation.”

“I think (coach Redeker) has grown as a person from it, so she is giving us her strories constantly and just really making us aware of what she’s gone through, what other people go through,” Stafford said. “And it’s just something bigger than our program.”