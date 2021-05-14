Extra Effort Award: Matt Martin

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka senior Matt Martin has helped the Hornets to winning records in three different sports in 2021. Something he though wouldn’t be possible after the pandemic.

“Been able to play basketball, football and now baseball. Really grateful for it, all of us athletes are grateful for the opportunity,” Martin said. “It’s not as much as usual but we are certainly grateful for it and are taking full advantage of it.”

Outside of sports, Matt is a member of the National Honors Society, and boasts a 3.7 GPA. And in his free time, Matt is active in the Eureka community. Last winter after a big snow storm, he went throughout his neighborhoors to help clean.

“There was a big snow storm, we picked up trees, picked up brush all that kind of stuff to help out the community,” Martin said. “I’ve helped a lot of neighbors, I hung Christmas tree light for them, picked up their yards, just helped various things around the house.”

Matt will study Engineering at Trine University as a two sport athlete next year. A fitting major, as Matt’s hobbies include anything revolving around hand-eye coordination and motor skills.

“I like to work on cars, that’s kind of a thing that came along this year. I like working on cars, automobiles, that kind of stuff interests me,” Martin added. “And fixing up houses is always a thing me and my dad do. So I’ve enjoyed fixing up houses, working on different yards, I enjoy being outside. It teaches me a lot of things through that and really grateful for it.”