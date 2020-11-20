Extra Effort: Bloomington’s Kaitlin Skeate Runs Full Speed in Everything

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When she looks back on her cross country season, Kaitlin Skeate is all smiles.

She smiles about the season she had. And smiles because she had a season.

“In July and August we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Skeate. “Even when they said we’d have a season, we didn’t know how long it would last. But we made it to the end, then we got a sectional, which was even better. It was really great.”

An all-state runner last year, she was a regional champ this year and finished runner-up in her conference and sectional races. There was no official state meet this fall due to the pandemic.

Now Skeate has eyes on making it to the end of her senior year at Bloomington High School. And making it special.

The straight-A student is the business editor for the high school yearbook. And she volunteers with the Special Olympics and the Midwest Food bank with other National Honor Society members.

She says she really wants to try and make a difference in her community inthe tough year of 2020.

“It’s been a crazy year. There’s just so much to be grateful for,” Skeate said. “Everyone is the community is supportive of us. I just want to give back in everything I do.”

She’s signed her National Letter of Intent last week with with Illinois State, where she’ll run cross country and track. Her running success is amplified when you consider she also swam with the Raider swim team each fall she ran cross country.

“I like being busy,” said Skeate. “I might not have as much free time as a normal teenager but I enjoy everything I do.”

Her cross country coach may have said it best.

“The biggest compliment I could give her as a former athletic director and as a coach is this,” said John Szabo. “If you were designing a mold for the perfect student-athlete, she would fit it to a T.”

