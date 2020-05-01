Extra Effort: Canton Multi-Sport Star Blair Jacobus Has Singular Goal

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With softball her softball season canceled, The normally-busy Blair Jacobus finds herself with more time than she wants.

“I fish every day and ride a four-wheeler, alone, which is boring,” Jacobus said. “What can you do?”

This quarantine is about the only thing that has slowed down the Canton High School senior.

She served on student council and is a National Honor Society member. She works alongside students with special needs in her school’s Club Unify and Jacobus tutors grade school students.

“We tutor once a week, so I got to work with the little kids at the elementary school,” Jacobus. “That’s helped me decide what I want to do for a career. Be an elementary school teacher.”

Jacobus, who pitched her softball team to a regional championship last spring, is poised to graduate next month as the class valedictorian after four years of straight A’s. It’s a goal she set in her first week of high school.

But she admits she’s a little surprised to reach that goal.

“I set a goal to get a 4.0 (grade point average). I wasn’t the smartest but I put in a lot of work,” said Jacobus. “It’s going to be with me the rest of my life. I’m so proud of myself for accomplishing it.”

Jacobus will head to Heartland Community College next year to play softball. She was also a standout basketball player who helped the Lady Giants capture their first ever regional plaque last February

She’s been so successful in her sports but she’s a student first,” canton softball coach Bob Barnes said. “I would say the thing she’ll be most proud of his being valedictorian. That’s what you want a student-athlete to be.”

She’s a multi-sport athlete with a singular goal to make the most of her time at Canton. In or out of sports.

“Knowing I did everything for my school. I was involved in a lot,” Jacobus said. “I’m not going to look back and regret anything.”