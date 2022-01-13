Extra Effort: Class President Ella Goodrich Plays Four Sports, Leads Cheers and Sometimes Cleans the Gym

MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ella Goodrich has been a multi-sport athlete since the minute she walked into Fieldcrest High School.

But she figured there was more.

“My freshman year I was only in two clubs,” said Goodrich. “I thought I can do more.”

Fast forward to her senior year where she is a key player on Fieldcrest’s state-ranked basketball team. And that’s not all.

“I’m class president, I’m in Renaissance (Club), student council, Key Club, Focused, ‘Be the Change’ and there’s one more,” Goodrich said with a pause. “National Honor Society!”

That’s right. she’s class president, a straight A student, and involved in six clubs.

She does it while being on the basketball, volleyball and softball teams. She’s also a cheerleader.

“It’s a lot but it’s what I like,” said Goodrich. “I feel like I’m a good example of what we are (at Fieldcrest).”

After sporting events, she’s sometimes there to help clean the gym. And she wasn’t going to let a COVID-altered sports season slow her down last year.

“One thing I love about her, last season when we had COVID (schedules), she picked up golf,” said Fieldcrest girls basketball coach Mitch Neally. “I think it says a lot about her because she just wanted to compete in something.”

Clearly Goodrich is very active at Fieldcrest High School. She has some advice for other young ladies trying to figure out how involved they should be at their schools.

“I’m telling people, don’t be afraid to get in front of people. People want someone to look up to,” she said. “If you’re that person, good for you. If you’re not, that’s OK too. You just have to find your place on a team or a club.”