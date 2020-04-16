Extra Effort: Colin McDonald Making a Difference in Dunlap

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — He is preparing as if he’ll get a chance to pitch again for the Dunlap Eagles.

Colin McDonald is trying to make the best of an usual final semester of high school.

“I’m trying to do everything I could do to enjoy my high school time,” McDonald said. “Even if it doesn’t mean senior baseball, if we have to have an online graduation, whatever it is. It will still be a great way to remember my high school year.”

Colin has made sure he’ll have a memorable high school career. He’s ranked No. 1 his graduating class, taking honors courses and active with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. As a student council member he helped run two blood drives this school year.

“We donated 60 units of blood, which is huge,” the senior said.

This past year, he regularly drove to Indianapolis to visit one of his childhood best friends, Michael Anderson, who was fighting cancer.

“Just to put a smile on his face because it was a difficult time for him and his family,” McDonald explained. “I wear a bracelet that says ‘No one fights alone’ to this day to honor him.”

McDonald is unsure it he’ll get a chance to play another competitive baseball game this season and may not attend a college where he’ll pay baseball. He says he’s leaning towards attending the University of Illinois to study statistics and computer science.

In Champaign, he may get the chance combine his love of his his favorite sport with his studies.

“The baseball coach said he’d consider me for role with the team. He’d love to have me for their statistics department,” McDonald said. “I’d be doing analytics of their players and scouting opponents.”

No matter what happens towards the end of this school year, it’s clear Colin McDonald is already proving he’s a winner.