Extra Effort: Dunlap Golfer Lizzie Howard Leading Club to Helping Others

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s been a good start to the school year for Lizzie Howard.

She led Dunlap to a Mid-Illini Conference Tournament title and was the medalist with a 77 in the championship. And she helped Dunlap finish runner-up in the class 2A regional at Rock Island which advances the Eagles to next week’s sectional.

That’s something she didn’t think was possible when she enrolled as a freshman.

“My golf has improved a lot,” Howard said. “It’s nice to see, considering where I started my freshman year, not being able to hit the ball very far.”

While many people might recognize Lizzie as an outstanding golfer, they may not nknow she’s an excellent leader at school.

She’s the president of the Dunlap’s FCCLA Club.

“It stands for Family and Community Leaders of America,” Howard explained.

She’s in her fourth year with the club which has raised money for organizations like Illinois Cancer Center and Peoria’s Dream Center through events like popcorn sales and Prom Fashion Shows.

“With the money we raised last year, we went and bought Christmas presents for kids at the Dream Center,” Howard said. “We dropped off (toys) and filled their Christmas list.”

Howard says playing high school golf is fun but helping others is satisfying. Especially coming out of year of isolation when her club didn’t have as many opportunities to do it.

“It was hard during COVID because places were closed for volunteer opportunities,” Howard said. “But we were still able to work through it.”