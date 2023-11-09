DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She can hardly wait for her basketball season to start next week.

Julia Sollberger worked hard this summer to get ready for her senior year at Dunlap High school. And, with a new coach and a new season, Sollberger knows this year will look and feel different.

“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Sollberger said of her final year of prep hoops. “It’ll be a completely different year. I’ll have to take on a different roll than what I’ used to.”

Wednesday she signed to play at Northern Illinois University. And this year the honor roll student is stepping outside of her comfort zone by taking four college classes.

“This year is a bit of a struggle but it’s helping me to challenge myself more,” Sollberger said. “But I’m proud of my GPA.”

She knows that GPA number by heart, 3.93.

Sollberger is also proud of the way she’s impacting her community. She was a big part of “Fill the Firetruck,” an effort to collect school supplies for needy households in Peoria’s District 150.

“We stood outside Wal-Mart’s at different locations. we asked people to donate money or (school) supplies. This year people donated money and that was used to fill backpacks for District 150 kids,” said Sollberger, who’s father Shawn is Peoria’s fire chief.

She thinks she helped some struggling families get the school year off to a good start with the project.

“I think it makes me feel great that I’m making an impact, other than just for myself. It’s impacting a community,” Sollberger said. “It definitely just makes me feel like I’m doing more than just being an athlete. I’m helping my community in some way.”