Extra Effort: Elle Sutter Scores Points with Cancer Research Fundraiser

DUNLAP, Ill. — Elle Sutter is a star athlete in soccer and basketball at Dunlap High School.

She was hoping that’d be the case when she first enrolled in high school four years ago. What she didn’t know is she’d be a star in the classroom and a National Honor Society member.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know what National Honor Society was when I came to Dunlap,” Sutter said. “I came from a small school. It was a huge change for me.”

As a senor, she’s also changed from being a quiet follower to a vocal leader on her teams.

“My sophomore and junior year, I still felt like a freshman,” said Sutter, who was called up to varsity midway through her freshman year. Now this year having to be a leader. It’s a huge change for me.”

Some people know Elle Sutter because her father Eddie, a Richwoods grad, played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns. Some know here because of her all-conference exploits on the soccer pitch and basketball floor.

What most people don’t realize is every summer she helps raise thousands of dollars for the St. Jude’s Midwest Affiliate through a neighborhood lemonade stand she helped start.

“It started in sixth grade when my friend got cancer. Everyone started doing the St. Jude run,” said Sutter. “(The runners) run through our neighborhood. We decided to do a lemonade stand and didn’t realize how successful it would be.

Last summer, the lemonade stand raised over 4,000 dollars to help kids fight cancer.

“St. Jude has always been a part of their family tradition,” said Dunlap girl’s basketball coach Heather Cassady. “Raising $4,000 at the lemonade stand is pretty awesome.”

And it’s giving Sutter an awesome feeling of accomplishment.

“It makes us feel great,” Sutter said. “We know the money is going to such a good cause.”