Extra Effort: Emily Yu Aces Tennis, Activities at Dunlap

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Emily Yu is happy just to get to play tennis is this crazy year of 2020.

“I’m just glad we are out playing. I’ve enjoyed my time, it’s been great,” said Yu. “The season is always amazing. I’ve had a lot of fun this year.”

But playing a third season of varsity tennis at Dunlap isn’t the only thing on her plate. She’s is vice president with the high school’s UNICEF club and she volunteers with the Peoria Chinese Association.

She hopes to get to law school and is already getting courtroom practice as part of Dunlap’s Mock Trial Club. She says the competition is a lot like tennis.

“It’s improved my communication skills, my public speaking skills and my comprehension skills,” Yu explained. “You have to be on your feat thinking all the time and mentally, it’s super important to keep yourself calm and patient. “

Yu is excited about finishing her prep tennis career on a good note and she is unbeaten in singles and doubles matches through the first month of the season. But she may be more excited about a strong finish to her high school academic career.

She’s got a perfect grade point average and is in the running to the the Dunlap’s valedictorian for the class of 2021.

“It’s always been a childhood dream of mine to be valedictorian,” Yu said. “It exemplifies my hard work in high school and one of those high school goals I really want to achieve.”

Her coach is pulling for her.

“She definitely doesn’t mind being the smart one (on the team), she’s quiet about it.” said Dunlap tennis coach Pat Gornik. “Just what you’d expect and want from a leader.

A leader with goals on and off the court.