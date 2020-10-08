Extra Effort: Emma Geers Shows Off Many Gears at Notre Dame

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Emma Geers is ready to put the finishing touches on her high school golf career Monday.

She’ll treat the sectional championship as if it were a state meet since there is no state meet.

“Now that we’re playing in sectionals, it’s having an extra step,” Geers said. “Even when we play at sectionals, we should kinds know where we could have played at state. If we were able to go.”

Due to the pandemic, there is no state golf meet for high school players this fall. Geers leads Notre Dame into the Rock Falls sectional fresh off conference and regional championships.

The end of her prep golf career isn’t the end of the story because the straight-A student is more than just an athlete at Notre Dame. The senior is the president of the student ambassador club which welcomes in new students, a section leader in the school’s concert and marching band where she’s played the clarinet player for four years and a crew chief for the drama club.

Being behind the scenes in the school theatre department is just fine with her.

“I don’t do any acting, because I can’t do that,” Geers said witha smile. “I’m in charge of set design and run the sound system for our shows since my freshman year.”

Geers says she’s always wanted to be known for things other than golf in high school. Ironically, her roles in all those other activities has made her a better leader of her golf team.

BITE: Mickey Shallau/PND golf coach: “She’s good with the younger kinds on the team,” Notre Dame girls golf Mickey Schallau said. “They look up to her. She helps them and goes out of her way to help them.”

Geers added: “I like having leadership roles across the board, it’s a big thing for me. I feel like it helps me stay involved at school. I have friendships with different people.”