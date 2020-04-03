Extra Effort: EP Coaches Delivering Meals During Quarantine

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With schools out of session, there are many cases of students going hungry around the country.

But at East Peoria, the athletic department is doing its part to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“We’ll just be driving around, stopping by a couple communities, deliver some lunch to kids,” said softball coach Denee Menzione. “This kind of just started at the beginning when school shut down, we’ll just go around and deliver some lunches to local kids.”

Menzione and basketball coach Khassandrae Brown are among the faculty members volunteering to deliver meals during the Illinois ‘shelter in place order.

“There’s a need in our community to feed hungry kids and families that, they might not be able to work right now, they may not be able to go get groceries and things like that,” said Brown.

Daily since March 16, East Peoria High School hands out over 250 lunches to students and families.

“Giving back to the community is always great, we have an awesome community around here,” Menzione said. “There’s a lot of people that like to give back and I’m just a small portion of this. Seeing the kids is always nice, too.”

The coaches say that seeing the kids during lunch helps restore some normalcy to their daily lives. And knowing that they are helping take care of their community is something that makes us Central Illinois proud.

“It’s one small positive thing we can do right now in this time. You know, it’s not going to last forever but it’s really hard for our kids to understand that right now because they are supposed to at school,” said Brown. “So this is a small positive thing that we can do to help the community. It feels good to be able to help, but what’s more important is being able to take care of our kids.”