PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka College junior David Hidden likened it to a big baseball game.

“Honestly, just seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Hidden. “This is like what a World Series would be for any baseball player.”

Hidden and other Eureka College baseball players were joined by EC softball players at the Special Olympics state bowling championships Saturday at Landmark Lanes in Peoria. They put down their bats, gloves and winter workout equipment to join other volunteers in helping make the meet a memorable one for athletes from around the state.

Those Eureka programs have been volunteering at the event for years and say it’s a highlight of their offseason.

“We help set up the bowling and help with the ramps,” said Limestone grad Bria Wessel, a senior on the EC softball team. “You walk them out, set them in their spot and you let them roll. We talk about it all the time and how they will remember us when they come back.”

Nobody is exactly sure when the Eureka basketball and softball teams first got involved with the event but the athletes and coaches say they are glad to make it part of their routine right before students take final exams.

“The athletes love doing this. It’s a great way to give back to the community,” said EC softball coach Juell Hodges. “They love to interact with the other athletes and be a part of this journey.”

Helping the bowlers, developing relationships with them and seeing them rewarded for their efforts are all part the reason these college athletes partner with Special Olympics.

“It all comes back to seeing how much they get from this,” said Hidden, a former star at East Peoria High School now in his junior year at Eureka. “This is their moment, their sport, we’re embracing it with them. It’s the most pure thing you can ever see.”