Extra Effort: Farmington’s Dalton Powell Just Wants to Help

FARMINGTON, Ill. — His high school football team is getting ready to host a first round playoff game Friday night and Dalton Powell says the strategy is simple.

“Basically, no more Mr. Nice Guy honestly,” said Powell.

That’s ironic because the senior receiver is Mr. Nice Guy at Farmington. Powell and the Farmers play Seneca in a Class 3A playoff game Friday.

The game has been moved to the turf at Dunlap High School. It’s a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Powell, who plays football and basketball at Farmington, is also a key member the school’s Harvest Team, a student leadership group devoted to improving school culture through projects.

“Anything anybody needs, if you have the time to help them, it’s something I like to do,” Powell said. “If I have the time to help them, I want to help them.”

Powell’s project this year was to help people staying in Chicago’s Ronald McDonald House while their family members are getting medical treatment in nearby hospitals. His school-wide campaign collected over $1,200 dollars worth of personal items for those families.

And he made the delivery.

“Paper towels, laundry detergent, (Keurig) Cups was a big thing,” Powell said. “Anything you can use, even kitchen stuff.”

The trip was to the Ronald McDonald House was last April and helped Powell earn an award as Harvest Team member of the year.

“That’s the thing about our kids I noticed,” said Farmington football coach Toby Vallas. “Our kids (lives) don’t revolve around sports. They love sports, they’re just as competitive as anybody else but we know there’s a bigger picture in the world. That’s important.”

Powelll says he is far from finished helping kids. He says this spring he wants to plan a similar goodwill trip to deliver goods to the Children’s Hospital in Peoria.

He just wants to lend a helping hand.



“They probably haven’t had a lot of positive things in their lives because they’ve been in and out of the hospital non-stop,” Powell said. “Just to make it better and get the care they need.”