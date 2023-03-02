MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ashlyn May knows she’ll miss high school basketball.

She played her final high school game at Fieldcrest when Chicago Noble/Butler beat the Knights in a class 2A super-sectoinal game on Monday.

But she’s leaving her mark on the program as the leader of a senior class that won 105 games over four years, making it the winningest class in Fieldcrest girls basketball history.

“It’s been amazing. I think we’ve flipped the program around,” May said. “And showed that girls can play basketball around here.”

May was named a second-team All-State player by the Associated Press on Wednesday and is a 1,000 point scorer. She will college basketball at Illinois Wesleyan next year.

Nice basketball resume. But her resume away from basketball is pretty good too.

The three-year basketball captain is also the treasurer for FHS student council, helping plan big events like Homecoming week As part of a club called Be The Change, she wrote and decorated Valentine’s Day cards for residents at a local nursing home last month.

And while she was cleaning up as Fieldcrest’s leading scorer on the basketball floor, May helped her school clean up as part of a student-driven initiative to push recycling.

“We started getting recycling bins here and in other pother district schools,” said May. “I’ve seen a great amount of (recyclable items) going into the bins. It’s very important.”

Mitch Neally says May’s impact goes far beyond the wins she brought his program, which earned its first ever state trophy last season and went 32-4 this year.

“She’s one of the most selfless girls I’ve ever coach,” Neally said. “Most importantly as a leader, she’s great off the court as well.”

May likely will go down as one of the best basketball players in Fieldcrest High School history but she’s just as proud of the impact she’s made in her school off the court.

“It shows you can be involved in sports and have fun, said May. “But also take care of your school and community.”