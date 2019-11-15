Extra Effort: Garrett Nix

Fieldcrest senior Garrett Nix spent the summer before his final year of high school in a much different way than his classmates. Garrett went through 10 weeks of basic training as a part of the Army National Guard in Fort Benning, Georgia.

“I left May 29 to go to basic training, it was ten weeks. Probably the toughest thing I have ever done,” said Nix. “Little sleep, they give you like five minutes to eat.”

Garrett is a four sport athlete at Fieldcrest and even holds a part time job. But none of that has helped prepare him for life after high school as much as his time with the National Guard.

“I learned a lot about how to lead, be more disciplined and if the team needs me to be a leader, I need to be that and I can be now,” said Nix.

Minonk is a proud militaty community, as even the Fieldcrest football stadium is named in honor of veterans. Garrett Nix is proud to be the latest member of his family to serve in the United States military.

“My uncle was in the Marines, my dad was in the Marines and my grandpa was in the Marines,” said Nix. “They really pushed me to do it, and I’m glad they did.”

Garrett was even honored along with military veterans and active duty personnel before this year’s Veteran’s Bowl game between the Knights and Eureka.

“There’s no more noble cause, I think, than what they are doing. I am very proud of Garrett and he’s a great kid,” said Fieldcrest head coach Derek Schneeman. “The guys just look to him and think that times really aren’t that tough for us, because we know what he’s going to do after high school.”