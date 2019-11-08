Extra Effort: Hannah Alvey Stars in Many Roles at IB

GLASFORD, Ill. — Hannah Alvey is having a blast in her senior year, especially on the volleyball floor.

“It is so fun for me, especially the environment,” Alvey said. “Volleyball is a huge game of momentum. It’s true when you’re playing and you have crowds cheering for you. It gets you going and makes it exciting to play.”

The Illini Bluffs senior has enjoyed momentum in the classroom. She started her freshman year with straight A’s and has continued that for four years.

“It’s always nice to have different strengths. I take my academics very seriously,” Alvey said. “Ultimately, that’s what really matters when you want to take the next step.”

Alvey has led her Tigers to a school record 38 wins. Illini Bluffs (38-1) takes on Milford in a class 1A super-sectional Friday with a state bid on the line.

Alvey is a great volleyball and basketball player and she is ranked No. 1 in her class. But there’s another side to her most people don’t realize.

She loves to be on stage. And in the spring, after her sports responsibilities are behind her, she’s a regular in high school theater productions.

“I think it’s super refreshing to go from playing sports for six months to switch over to the different side,” Alvey said. “It’s fun to keep them separate.”

She played the role of the wicked which of the West in the Wizard of Oz last year. At six feet tall, she was quite the imposing witch.

“She loves being on stage as much as she loves being a volleyball player. I know that,” said IB volleyball coach Nancy Meyer. “That is probably her first love behind volleyball. She loves it!”

Right now, she’s enjoying her role as a leader on an impressive volleyball team that is one win away from the school’s first ever state tournament appearance. Playing in the state finals would be quite a stage for Alvey.

“I guess I like being in front of a crowd,” Alvey said. “I’m comfortable with it, no matter if it’s through sports or theater.”