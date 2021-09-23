Extra Effort: Hannah Thompson is BU Volleyball’s First Academic All-American

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The bottom line is Hannah Thompson just wants to help.

Especially when it comes to helping her team win.

“I just try to provide whatever my team needs at the moment,” said Thompson.

That’s why she’s an all-Missouri Valley Conference and all-region player. The senior from Pekin doesn’t just lend her teammates a helping hand.

She loves serving in the community, helping with school blood drives, conducting volleyball clinics at the Boys and Girls Clubs and helping distribute food to the needy in Peoria.

“I think it’s important to get out of your bubble and experience other people’s lifestyles, getting to know them,” Thompson said. “It’s a bigger picture than just being a college athlete.”

And Hannah was named a third team Academic All-American this summer. The straight A student studying health sciences is the first Bradley volleyball history to earn that honor.

“School work is a big part of being a student-athlete. I take pride in that,” Thompson said. “I’m just as competitive on the court as I am in the classroom.”

Thompson and Bradley open MVC play this weekend.

“Hannah Thompson’s are hard to find,” said Bradley volleyball coach Carol Price-Torok. “Academic All-American, she’s setting the bar for what we want to the future to hold. She’s doing it on the court and in the classroom. We are really excited about what she’s setting for Bradley volleyball.”