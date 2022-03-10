EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — No matter what happens at next week’s national tournament, Illinois Central College believes this women’s basketball season has been a success.

And not just on the floor. A year after they couldn’t do any volunteer work because of COVID, the Cougars jumped at the chance to help this season.

“It gets us off campus and puts the team into the community,” said coach Karrie Redeker. “It really gives a good sense of helpfulness to other people.

The Cougars spearheaded a department-wide project to write and send Christmas cards to residents at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“We wrote to people in the nursing home and it was really memorable,” said sophomore Courtney Jones. “When I was in high school, we visited nursing homes. I knew how tough it could be during the holidays. It was special to have our team do that for them.”

The team hosted a skills competition for Special Olympics. A players provided Christmas presents for area children who’s parents are going through cancer treatments.

“I always like to help people out. I will always give back to people,” said sophomore Derria Edwards. “It makes us look good on the outside to other people.”

That Christmas project was as big a hit for the players as it was for the children who received the gifts.

“They loved it, of course. They were shopping for kids, we had lists of the things they liked and their ages,” said Redeker.

ICC has 24 wins on the court this year. And it sounds like a few more off it.