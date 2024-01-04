GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s 7 a.m. at the American Legion Hall in Glasford on a Saturday.

Most teenagers are still in bed. But on this Saturday, the Illini Bluffs boys basketball team is on a mission, even if a it’s a somewhat secret mission.

“Not a whole lot of people at school hear about it but it’s good to know we do it, even if people don’t recognize it,” said junior Jayden Washington. “It means a lot to people and that’s all that matters.”

Washington and the rest of his teammates got out of bed early to help their community.

“People don’t see it because it’s rarely talked about,” said senior Toby Cooper. “It’s the little things, like coach says. The little things we do that make the team big.”

The IB Tigers packed boxes of food for people in need in the Illini Bluffs school district. They packed canned goods, pasta, eggs, bread and other staples into cartons.

It’s enough to food to help fill a pantry for three weeks. Gift cards and Christmas presents are included with the groceries.

The December project is called ‘IB Christmas Hope’ and the Tigers have helped with this project for a couple of years.

“You see these young kids come in, you know they have four years experience doing this,” said Beth Nau, the co-president of IB Christmas Hope. “Maybe it gives them a bigger heart for the community.”

The players packed the food in the Legion Hall and helped load up a trailer in the back parking lot. Those cartons filled with food and holiday items helped brighten the holidays for families that need a little boost.

“The best part, in my opinion, is we get to deliver them in the community and see the smile on (people’s) faces,” said junior Devon White. “It’s little but the little things matter around here.”