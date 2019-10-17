Extra Effort: Isaac Ferguson More Than an Athlete at Eureka

EUREKA, Ill. — Isaac Ferguson is out to make this a special year at Eureka High School.

Then again he says every football practice is special but he gets to do it with his father Doug, a longtime Hornets assistant coach.

“It’s special to be with my dad, all my friends I’ve been with my whole life,” Ferguson said. “It’s really fun to play with them.”

Fun is a good way to describe Isaac’s senior year. The multi-sport athlete plays three positions on the football team.

He’s a quarterback, halfback and defensive lineman. During the winter, he wrestles, in the spring he plays baseball.

He also wears many hats inside the school as the class president, a National Honor Society member and a student that helped plan Homecoming.

“It was really fun to be able to decorate and plan all the stuff out,” said Ferguson. “During Homecoming everyone came to the cafeteria and they said, ‘Wow, this looks amazing.”

Both of his parents are teachers and it may be rubbing off on Isaac. Last year, he mentored two Eureka grade school students after school and he plans to do it again this spring.

“Going in I’m helping them with their homework, playing games, helping then study,” said Ferguson. “It’s a rewarding experience.”

Hornets head coach Jason Bachman likes what he sees in his senior leader.

“He epitomizes what you want from an athlete that is leading in the building,” said Bachman. “He’s not only a mentor to some grade school kids, he’s a mentor to kids in our program.”

This week tenth-ranked Eureka travels to No. 1 Fieldcrest in a giant game Friday night. But Ferguson knows he’ll be back in his position as a student leader on Monday, win or lose.

“It’s really fun to be more than just an athlete,” Ferguson said. “Working with other things like Student Council and National Honor Society. It’s a lot of stuff, it keeps my schedule busy but I like being busy.”