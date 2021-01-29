Extra Effort: ISU’s Mary Crompton More Than a Sharp Shooter

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD.WYZZ) — Illinois State redshirt sophomore Mary Crompton is one of the top shooters in the women’s basketball.

She is shooting 50 percent from behind the three-point line and is a catalyst for the Redbirds’ success this year. And she’s proud of it.

“I really think my shooting ability is going to help the team,” said Crompton. “If I can continue to make my shots. I just have to do everything in my control to be the best version of myself.

That includes more than college basketball. Crompton has a 4.0 GPA and earned ISU’s top undergrad honor as a Bone Scholar this academic year.

She hopes to become a doctor and Crompton is getting hands-on medical experience with the ISU athletic training staff this season. She’s assisting with COVID-19 testing for all of school’s athletes.

“We’ve done extra testing on away trips and whatnot with our team, and so I’ve just been volunteering to help our athletic trainer organize and set up the COVID test to help the process go a little bit smoother on on the road,” said Crompton. “I just feel really lucky that I’m given that opportunity.”

Crompton says she’s always wanted to work in the medical field but these experiences during the pandemic have given her confidence in her ability to pursue a career in medicine. And help make the world a better place.

“In general I just want to make a difference in peoples lives,” Crompton said. “And I think that healthcare is a great route for me to be able to do that.”