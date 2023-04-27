Chillicothe, Ill. .(WMBD/WYZZ) — Alaina Creamer is excited about how her softball season is going.

But the starting catcher is also excited about what she plans to do after the IVC season is over.

“As soon as this season is over, I’m going to try and get a job, maybe at the hospital,” said Creamer “Put it to use this summer.”

“It” is her license as a Certified Nursing Aide which she earned by taking early morning classes at Illinois Central College this school year. Ironically, she is signed to play college softball at ICC next year.

Her goal in life is to be a nurse.

“I love nursing and helping people. I love being the reason people are getting better,” Cream4er said. “I really want to work in pediatrics with little kids and help them get better.”

She does appear to make people around her better. The honor roll high school student is already taking college classes.

She’s volunteered with her school’s JOI club to help with Special Olympics and made blankets for residents at a local nursing home. Then went to visit the residents.

“We just got to sit and talk with the residents and make their day,” said Creamer. “See them smile, listen to their stories. Some of those people don’t have family to visit them. Let them talk and see how happy they were to have someone there. It was awesome.”

She’s hoping for an awesome end to her high school career with the Grey Ghosts before she heads to college to play at ICC, where she hopes she can continue to help people.

“My friends tell me I’m the easiest person to talk to. They can come to me with any problem. I’ll give quality advice,” Creamer said. “That’s how I’m wired. How I’ve been raised.”