CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s a bittersweet week for I-V-C senior volleyball standout Kenna Wollard.

She’s graduating early from high school.

“I think it’s an awesome opportunity. That way I can adapt, get ahead, go to Purdue and practice with the team in the spring,” Wollard said.

Her last day at IVC is Dec. 19. She’s enrolled at Purdue, where she’ll play volleyball and begin classes on campus next month.

The all-state player who led IVC to third place in the class 2A state volleyball tournament, worked hard this semester to finish school so she could enroll in college early. Wollard took three college courses this fall and finished those classes even before she’s considered a high school grad.

“I think it’s definitely going to prepare me for college,” Wollard said. “I think this semester, out of any before since I’ve been in high school, I think is the most amount of work I’ve had to do.”

The honor roll student wants to study biology with the goal of becoming an orthodontist. She served as a teacher’s assistant for a sixth grade class at Mossville Grade School this year.

And even while taking college-credit courses, the National Honor Society member maintained a 4.0 grade point average.

“It’s not very easy with everything going on,” Wollard said. “I’m very glad of the work I did. I think it’ll pay off when I get to school.”