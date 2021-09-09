Extra Effort: Jake Slaughter Might Be The Quietest Leader at Central Catholic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When Jake Slaughter was a freshman, his Central Catholic football team went 0-9.

But before he graduates in May, he wants to make sure his team now is perceived as a winner. He has lofty goals.

BITE: Jake Slaughter/Extra Effort winner: “Playoffs, for sure, go from there,” Slaughter said. “Turning the program around is my number one goal coming into the season. I feel like we’re starting to do that.”

Slaughter might be the guy to lead the turnaround.

He’s a school ambassador that helps bring incoming freshman to Central Catholic and he volunteers in soup kitchens, at the Bickford House senior living center and with Special Olympics.

“I just like helping people who can’t do it themselves,” Slaughter said. “People look up to you in sports. Going out and helping other people. It might motivate them to go out and do it.”

It’s somewhat ironic that Slaughter is such an easy leader when it comes to community service or helping new students get acclimated to his school because his head football coach wants him to be more vocal when leading his teammates.

“He has a high motor but you can barely get him to say a word,” head coach Kevin Braucht said with a smile. “We’re trying to work on that because he needs to be more of a vocal leader for us. He’s done that.”

The star running back would rather lead by example. He has seven touchdowns in the first two weeks of the season.

“I’ve just never been much of a talker. It’s been a challenge,” Slaughter said. “Coach wants me to speak up, get the younger kids going. I feel like I’m starting to do that.”

The Saints (2-0) have a big game Friday night at home against Paxton-Buckley-Loda (2-0).