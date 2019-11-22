Extra Effort: Julia Heimstead

Normal Community senior Julia Heimstead will compete for another state medal this weekend looking to add on to her second place finish that she earned in the 100 butterfly in 2017 and the tenth place finish in 2016 in the butterfly.

“The enivornment at state is super, super intense and it really brings out the best in you,” said Heimstead. “The competition is really good, so it’s really indescribable. You have to be there to fully understand it.”

Julia is also a part of the Normal Community internship program, where she spends three days a week getting real world experience.

“I intern at McLean County Orthopedics for physical therapy, and that’s a really cool experience because I get to go out and meet new people and experience different jobs,” said Heimstead.

On top of that, Julia also volunteers her time in the summer at Bromenn Hospital in Normal and is a member of the National Honors Society with a 3.9 GPA. And will head to the University of Arizona on a swimming scholarship after her senior year.

“The work ethic that she brings, that she is able to balance so much inside the pool, outside of the pool with her community service, the job she works, its really great,” said Normal Community swimming coach Heather Budak. “She’s a fantastic example.”

“I’m excited to get out and be the best possible version of myself and so I want to give back to all the people who have helped me along the way,” said Heimstead. “Swimming won’t last forever, so it’s definetly important to be well rounded in all parts of your life.”