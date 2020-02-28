Extra Effort: Justin Alderson

Justin Alderson has raced at the state swim meet each of his four years at Metamora High School. The Redbird senior has never won a state title; He hopes to change that.

“I feel pretty good, obviously a lot of the guys I’m going against I’ve been racing against since I was probably eight or nine, so we know each other, we kind of know each others race strategies,” said Alderson. “But I like my odds against them.”

Last week, the IHSA named Justin as one of 13 male athletes to the All-State Academic Team, honoring students who go above and beyond in academics while also participating in multiple sports and activities.

“It also makes me feel that sense of accomplishment just because I have been working pretty hard my high school careers, hitting the books hard,” said Alderson. “It makes me feel good about everything that I’ve done knowing that it’s amounting to something good.”

Just how great of a student is Justin? He tells me that in his entire high school career he’s recieved three A’s. The rest of his grades? Perfect 100-percent A plus’.

“The fact that they use diversity, showing that you aren’t just a one sided person. You aren’t just good in the classroom, just good at your sport,” said Alderson. “Being nominated is just a whirlwind of emotions.”

He’s hoping to add on to his all-state honors this weekend in the pool.

“The first time I qualified for state, I didn’t realize how big of an accomplishment that was, because I was the first male swimmer from Metamora to,” said Alderson. ” Hopefully I’ll be able to cherish maybe being the first Metamora male swimmer to win state in the near future.”