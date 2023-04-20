METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – A college football commit, a state champion in basketball, and a force to be reckoned with on the track and baseball diamond.

Metamora’s Kaden Hartnett is the rare four-sport athlete.

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t enjoy it. I mean I love playing sports. It’s my happy place. It’s where I go to cool off, get away from the real world. Kinda keeps me busy. Kaden Hartnett, Metamora Senior

Keeping busy is an understatement. The next season starts immediately, even if you brought home a state trophy.

“It was a quick transition, Harnett said. “I mean we won state on Saturday and our first practice was on Monday. So we didn’t have a lot of down time.”

Kaden still carries a 3.7 GPA and wants his future career to keep him in sports.

“Exercise science, physical therapy more specifically. I mean I love to work with people. I love sports. Kind of getting the mixture of the two there.” Kaden Hartnett

When he’s not on the field or in the classroom, Kaden enjoys volunteer work and giving back to the community that’s invested so much in the school.

Kaden and his basketball team also helped prepare snack bags for the homeless during the holidays.

“It kind of opens your eyes to the real world and what people can be going through during that time,” Hartnett said.”

Hartnett is also appreciative of how the city of Metamora is supportive of the Redbirds.

“I love Metamora. During basketball season we’d go down to the breakfast place down the street and they were paying for our meal every time. This town is really special the way people bond together.“ Kaden Hartnett

Some of his favorite memories as a Redbird include his family, even when at his expense.

“Everybody knows my uncle is the football coach,” Hartnett said. “Last year in practice he got on me pretty hard. He told me I was stubborn just like my mom cause you know they’re siblings. So that one hurt a little bit, screamed it in front of the whole team. I couldn’t help but laugh.”