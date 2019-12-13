Extra Effort: Kate Del Fava

In four seasons with Illinois State soccer, Kate Del Fava played in every single game for the Redbirds. And this fall, the senior midfielder led the MVC in goals and points en route to winning the league’s top honor: Player of the Year.

“It was always a goal of mine to end my senior season as the top player in the conference, but I wasn’t sure if I that was going to be achievable,” Del Fava said. “I’ve just been really lucky and really blessed to have the season that I’ve had.”

Kate is one of the top student athletes in the entire nation. In the past two weeks, she’s been honored for her work in the classroom, community and for her character. She is the first ever ISU student to win the prestigious Academic All-America Team Member of the Year award, given to one student nationally.

“I never even thought an award like that would be even possible. And then when I found out I got it, I was so humbled and blessed and it’s just been a really whirlwind couple of weeks,” Del Fava said. “I just really appreciate the support from the entire community, it’s been really great.”

With a perfect 4.0 GPA in pre vetenarian medicine and animal sciences, Kate one day hopes to run her own vet clinic. And with what little free time she has, you can usually find her volunteering. She says it’s all about giving back.

“I just think that I have been so blessed to have the opportunity that I have, playing a division one sport and going to school for something that I love,” Del Fava said. “I feel like not everyone gets to do that, so I think it would be pretty selfish of me to just focus on myself and only care about the world that I’m living in. So I just think that’s a really important part of life in general.”