PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She had no idea the impact she’d make by joining the Richwoods wrestling program four years ago.

That’s when Kyley Bair was wrestling with the boys. Now the senior has helped her school create one of the largest girls wrestling programs in the state.

“It’s beyond anything I would have imagined four years ago when I first got here,” Bair said. “I never would have thought we would be anywhere near where we are.”

Bair started wrestling in seventh grade and has been instrumental in recruiting other girls at Richwoods to give the sport a try. Her fingerprints are all over this growing program.

She’s also making a significant impact in her school. At a big meet several weeks ago in Wisconsin, she was recognized for her work on the mat, in the classroom and in her community.

“It was for my GPA and volunteer hours,” said Bair, who qualified for the first Illinois High School Association girls wrestling state finals last year. “It’s nice to know at this national meet that I was recognized outside of wrestling.”

Bair is a member of the Richwoods ROTC and she’s helped out with Trunk-of-Treat activities at her school. She’s also volunteered hundreds of hours at the Richwoods Kids Club, introducing the sport of wrestling to scores of young girls.

“I know I’m leaving a mark here by having all these girls looking up to me in the Kids Club and high school,” said Bair, who is a team captain this year.

Bair hopes to wrestle in college and is weighing her options now.

“I wish we had a whole team of Kyley’s. She would make us that much better,” said Richwoods wrestling coach Rob Penney. “She’s a tough kid and she’s a smart kid. It’s fun to be around here. She makes a lot of great choices.”