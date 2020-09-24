Extra Effort: Kylie Hundman Integral Part of Central Catholic Success

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The time Kylie Hundman spends on the golf course is just what she needs to balance her schedule.

“Golf is my break from school,” explained Hundman. “It’s nice to get out on the course.”

The Central Catholic senior has been a four-year standout on the golf team that won the Illini Prairie Conference title Tuesday.

But she’s also a volunteer at the Midwest Food Bank and Bickford House, a senior living home. And at school she’s been in the choir for four years, worked on three musicals and edits for the school yearbook and magazine.

She really loves her role as a student Ambassador.

“We go to our partner schools, like the elementary schools that (feed) into the high school and talk about what we do in school,” Hundman said. “we tell them how the classes are to try and get them excited about coming to Central Catholic.”

Hundman isn’t just an ambassador to prospective students. Her coach tells a story on how the parent of a golfer on an opposing team chased him down after a match three years ago just to talk to him about his polite golfer.

“He said, ‘Who is the No. 1 player today? I said Kylie Hundman,” said Central Catholic coach Dean Glesing. “They said she’s just the best kid, she helped our girl around the course, our girl didn’t know the rules, didn’t know that she was doing. She’s the best. Can’t say enough about her.

Hundman helped Central Catholic win the girls class 1A state golf title in 2018 and is hoping to finish her playing career strong next month. She says the end of her high school career is bittersweet because she’s poured a lot into her golf game and her school activities.

“You feel so happy when it’s over, but sad at the same time because it’s over,” Hundman said. “Because it’s really hard work.”