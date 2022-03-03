MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — To say Morton is excited to return to state is an understatement.

Morton plays top-ranked Nazareth Academy in a class 3A state semifinal at 11:45 a.m. Friday at Redbird Arena.

“It’s the best feeling ever. This team is special, unlike the ones before it,” said senior Maggie Hobson. “It makes it awesome and we can’t wait.”

Certainly the Lady Potters will remember this season because of this week’s trip to state. But they also say they’ll remember this season because of what they did on a cold Monday in January.

Morton holds a pink night every year when they where pink uniforms for a game. They also sell t-shirts and do other game day fundraisers to raise money for cancer research.

But the players thought they needed to do more. In addition to its pink night activities, they decided to have a hot chocolate stand when school was out on Martin Luther King day.

“We wanted to do this on our own,” Hobson said. “We hadn’t done it in years past.. we wanted to give back any way we could.”

People came by the high school bought hot cocoa or just made donations. The stand was so popular, the team raised over $1,400 that day.

“I was shocked,” said senior Maria Lopko. “We even extended it an hour later because there was so many people coming. We thought it wouldn’t stop. It was awesome.”

And that extra fundraiser helped the team present a $22,000 check to Illinois Cancer Care. That’s a program record donation.

“I haven’t had a team go out and do something extra (in fundraising),” said head coach Bob Becker. “They see the big picture in this world. They can make a difference and they do make a difference.”