Extra Effort: Lady Potters Make Red Wings Feel Special

MORTON, Ill. — the Morton Lady Potters have played a lot of memorable games this season.

They are the defending class 3A state champions in Illinois and have a 28-0 record. But it will be hard to top the game they played last week with the Morton Red Wings.

“You see all the smiles on their face,” said senior Courtney Jones. “They don’t care if they miss a shot, sometimes we do. Seeing the joy on their faces makes it so much fun.”

Jones was talking about the Morton Red Wings, a team of basketball-loving players with special needs. Last week the Lady Potters played host in a senior night game for the Red Wings.

Morton players coached, played referee and encouraged the Red Wings players as they went up and down the floor. They bonded as sisters in a game far more important than the final score.

“It’s a great experience for us to play with another team that is a little bit better than us in skills,” said Red Wings player Melissa Konietzny. “It feels great.”

It’s the second straight season the Lady Potters have teamed up with the Red Wings for this special game.

“With us being the team we are, with our sisterhood, we’re showing them how everyone can get along,” said Morton senior Peyton Dearing. “Playing with us helps them enjoy the game more.”

The Lady Potters think they enjoyed the game as much as the Red Wings.

“We took a lot of pride, we wanted to (organize) that game so badly,” said Morton senior Lindsey Dullard.. A special night for all those special players. We wanted that to be their special night so badly.”

It could have been a night off at home for the players of the state’s top-ranked girls basketball team. Instead, it was a night to remember.

“It’s not like I had to twist an arm, they look forward to it,” said head coach Bob Becker. “It was circled on our schedule as a night that’s a highlights for us.”