Extra Effort: Lewistown’s Sydney Shaeffer a Mentor, Scholar, Athlete

LEWISTOWN, Ill. — Many people look at Sydney Shaeffer and see a three-sport star athlete.

But grade school students in Lewistown see her as the high schooler that comes to their classroom and mentors them a couple times a week. This semester she’s doing that in a third grade class taught by her older sister.

“I like having all the kids on the sideline, knowing my name saying ‘Hey, that’s Sydney out there! She comes and helps in our class.’ Mostly grading math, anything she needs in the classroom,” said Sydney Shaeffer. “That’s fine. I love going down to the Central School.”

The senior guard has helped Lewistown to a No. 1 state ranking while holding down straight A’s. And this year she is the student senate president in charging of next month’s blood drive at the school.

“We try to get as many people to come in, donate blood,” Shaeffer said. “And if we get enough people, the president gets a scholarship!”

Shaeffer leads Lewistown intpo Thursday night’s class 1A Havana sectional title game against Illini Bluffs.

“One of the great things she has, and she exemplifies this in all aspects, she’s a leader,” Lewistown girls basketball coach Greg Bennett said. “She’s a leader on the court, leader of our offense, our defense, a leader in the school, and she’s a leader in all aspects of her life.”

One other thing Sydney loves to do at school is to be involved in the school play. Her sophomore and junior years, she did hair and makeup backstage.

This year she’ll be on stage with a role.

“This year I actually have lines in the play, a singing solo, but it’s only a sentence,” Shaeffer admitted.

It’s a small singing part but Sydney Shaeffer seemingly has a big role in everything at her school.