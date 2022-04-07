BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Wilson Georges is determined.

The Limestone senior he has his eyes set on school records in the 1600-and-3200-meter runs this year.

“Those records are records I have been chasing since middle school,” said Georges. “It’s cool to be right at them.”

The school records are held by two-time state champ Nick Holmes, who graduated in 2008. Georges, who won the unofficial state cross country title in 2020 when the Illinois High School Association didn’t sanction state postseason meets, is a student of Limestone’s track history.

But he is more than just one of the top runners in school history.

For three years he’s been paired with special needs students as part of Limestone’s unified physical education class, helping those athletes compete for Limestone’s unified basketball and track teams. The basketball team won the unified state title last month in Champaign.

“Getting involved in that my sophomore year was a lot of fun. It’s definitely the high point of my school day, going to that class,” said Georges. “That’s definitely one of the things I’m most proud of in high school. Being able to interact with those kids day-in and day-out.”

In February, he received the Lincoln Leadership Award for the quality of his character and conduct at school. His leadership skills were on display at last month’s Prep Top Times meet.

One of this teammates who qualified the unofficial indoor start track meet was unable to attend the meet to compete on a Rockets relay team. Georges tried to make it right.

“Wilson wound up giving him his medal at the end of the meet,” said Limestone track coach Brian Glaza. “It shows you the type of teammate he is. He’s a real class act and he cares about making himself better and the people around him better.”

Georges won the 1600 meter title at the Top Times meet.

“I’m happy with the things I’ve done on the track and cross country course,” Georges said. “But I think overall, I want to be remembered as someone who impacted others and left a good mark and was a good person. That’s bigger than athletics.”