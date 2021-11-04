Extra Effort: Lucas Blumeyer Lending a Hand to Next Generation of Dee-Mack Students

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lucas Blumeyer grew up going to Dee-Mack High School football games.

So playing in a Dee-Mack playoff game last week was special. It was even better that the Chiefs beat North Lawndale, 40-14.

“Anywhere you go in town, people are congratulating us,” said Blumeyer. “We won a playoff game, (scoring) 40 points. It’s been fun.”

People can congratulate Blumeyer on what he does away from football too. He’s a 4.0 student, a National Honor Society member and the president of his class. This fall while he’s while he’s been scoring touchdowns on the field, he’s been organizing school activities and promoting school spirit off it.

“It’s stressful, there’s a lot of stuff, especially during Homecoming,” Blumeyer said. “You have to manage your time well.”

He’s impressed his coach.

“Lucas is building a name for himself,” said Dee-Mack football coach Cody Myers. “He’s putting a lot of things on paper. When he applies for a job or college they are going to like Luke. He’s a special part of everything he’s involved in.”

Blumeyer understands how important football is to this community and the impact varsity players can make in it. Which is why he loves to volunteer with the Dee-Mack Junior Football League and in reading to grade school students.

“They really enjoy it,” Blumeyer said of his reading visits to first-and-second graders. “I think it’s important for people like us, who kids look up to, to be a good role model and help out in the community.”