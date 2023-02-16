LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Meghanne Freehill’s senior year has been rewarding.

As a student and as a starter on the Lewistown girls basketball team.

“Everyone loves to compete, said Freehill. “We have fun. Coach (Joey) McLaughlin pushes me a lot to make be a better player. And all of us better.”

Freehill’s season is over following Lewistown’s 67-55 loss to West Central in the Brown County regional on Monday.

But she is still working hard to make Lewistown High School better. The honor roll student is taking four college classes this year to get a jump start on her degree.

And she volunteers with the school’s “Bags Program,” packing food for students to take home over the weekend when they are away from school.

“We’ll pack food for kids that might not have as much on the weekends. We pack breakfast, lunch and dinner. And a snack.” said Freehill. “We’ll pack it and deliver it.”

Joey McLaughlin sees Freehill both at basketball and in school. He’s the Lewistown Elementary principal and the high school girls basketball coach.

“She’s a great kid in the classroom,” said McLaughlin. “She’s in my hallways at the elementary school passing out the bags so they go home for kids to have food on the weekends.”

And Freehill has made a splash behind her camera. She enrolled in a film class and fell in love with photography.

Freehill is so good at it, she’s started an Instragram page, @snapshotmeg, and become the unofficial student photographer at her school.

“I started taking pictures at boys basketball games and I took a couple student’s senior pictures,” Freeehill said. “Everytime the boys had a home game, I’d take pictures, edit them and give them away. All the parents seem to like it.”

She thinks she’ll be busier now that basketball is over.

“I have people asking me about (taking) their senior pictures in the spring. I get a lot of good reaction,” Freehill said. “It motivates me to do better because I’m just starting out. It makes me want to do better.

Freehill seems to be a picture perfect example of how to score points on and off the court at Lewistown.