Extra Effort: Metamora Lineman Owen Keenan Also a Scholastic Bowl Star

METAMORA, Ill, (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lineman Owen Keenan enjoys being part of a five-man Metamora offensive line.

He’s also part of another five-person team at school.

“In Scholastic Bowl you have a team of five people and you answer sets of questions. You often work together as a team to answer those questions,” Keenan said. “You use different people’s skill sets to the best of your advantage.”

Clearly, Keenan has different skill sets. He loves competing on Metamora’s Scholastic Bowl team, math team, chess team. He’s an honor roll student that wants to student chemical engineering in college.

“I’ve always taken pride in my school work and try to put my best effort in,” said Keenan. “I feel like I’m putting my best foot forward academically and trying to make myself the best future I can.”

Most people would think a 6-1, 220-pound lineman on the football team would be a good fit for someone on the school’s math team. But Owen Keenan disagrees.

“I think I agree a little bit with that. But I try and do what’s fun for me,” Keenan said. “I love football and I love the academic side of school too.”

Metamora football coach Jared Grebner knows Keenan is impressive on the football field but he thinks he may be more impressive in school.

“There he is on the math team, he’s on the chess team and in National Honor Society,” Grebner said. “You name it and Owen has probably tried it and he’s probably excelled at it because he’s just that type of person.”