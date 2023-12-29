PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Three-sport athlete AJ Stone is a busy guy during the school year.

Even when he’s on Christmas break.

“I feel like this is one of the most important times for me. It’s Christmas, everyone is with their families,” But this is definitely one of my major focuses.”

That major focus is something called “Catching for the Cure,” which he created last year.

Stone is a catcher on Metamora’s baseball team. He put together a December clinic to help young catchers, both boys and girls, and to help in the fight against childhood cancers. He says he was motivated by hearing stories about teenage athletes being diagnosed with cancer.

“Those kids that lost their sports. It’s a huge part of my life. It hurts to hear about those kids having to lose that part of their life.,” said Stone, who also plays football and swims at Metamora.

Last year, he decided to host a youth baseball clinic, specializing in instruction for young catchers. He hosted his second one on Dec. 23 at the Louisville Slugger Dome in Peoria.

“Catching for The Cure is my way to help the community,” stone explained. “It’s my way of giving back to all the athletes diagnosed with cancer.”

He enlisted help from his father Eric, the varsity baseball coach at Dunlap High School, and some other area high school and college players. The one-day clinic raised $1,200 dollars which will be donated to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, according to Stone.

He says he plans on hosting a third Catching for The Cure clinic next year. He wants to keep the clinic to a small size because he feels it’s better for the young catchers.

“I think what they like most about my camp is the small size,” Stone said. “I Iike to have a more one-on-one interaction with the kids. So you get to know them as well as coach them.”