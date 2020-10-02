Extra Effort: Metamora’s Ian O’Laughlin Embraces Academic Challenges

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ian O’Laughlin enters the final month of his last season of high school cross country with a plan.

A plan to finish his senior year with a bang, even if this has been a difference kind of season.

“Lots of goals for me to chase,” said O’Laughlin. “It’s a little different judging where I’d be at in the season based on previous years.”

But his goals aren’t just running great times. The Metamora honor roll student takes advanced placement science classes and dual credit courses to get ready for a college where he’d like to run while he gets a degree.

“Right now I’m taking an honors chemistry class. Next semester its’s anatomy,” O’Laughlin said. “Hopefully get into a college with my academic interests. A program that’ll push me in the classroom.”

O’Laughlin’s goals also include running in college where he’d like to study pharmaceuticals. He’s in the top 10 percent of his graduating class and says the intense running and intense studying compliment each other.

“It’s teaching me a lot of positive lessons in my life, like self-discipline, time management, having good work ethic,” said O’Laughlin. “It helps for my future.”

His coach agrees.

“Here’s a young man that works his tail off. Not strictly in athletics,” said Metamora cross country coach Gene Jones. “He knows it’s the classroom that’s going to carry him through his lifetime.”

A runner with big goals on the course, in the classroom and for the future.