Extra Effort: Metamora’s Nadia Frieden is Happy Carrying Tennis Racket, Flute or Calculator

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Nadia Frieden heads to her final tennis sectional meet on Friday.

She’s a year removed from a knee injury that could have wrecked her tennis career. A tennis career that only started in eighth grade.

“I think I really worked hard. It’s fun to think if I would have started earlier it could have been cool,” said Frieden. “I could’ve gotten further but I’m grateful I put the work in I did.”

Frieden recovered from her knee injury to advance to state last fall. With no state tournament this year, she’s playing for a sectional championship this weekend and then will be finished with high school tennis.

But people at Metamora High School don’t only recognize the senior as a standout in tennis. She’s a straight A student and music is a huge part of her life.

“I played the viola in central Illinois youth symphony,” said Frieden. “And I’m also first chair flute in our school’s wind ensemble.”

There’s more. She loves math and has already taken a college level math course online for college credit.

Oh, and she started taking high school math when she was still in junior high.

“I taught myself geometry in seventh grade,” Frieden said. “When I was in eighth grade, my mom drove me to the high school everyday to honors algebra and trigonometry with Mr. (Kelly) Willard, who is the frosh-soph tennis coach.”

After running cross country in grade school, Frieden went out for the tennis team as a freshman and has loved the sport ever since.

“When I think of Nadia I think of how busy she is and how many things she’s involved in,” said Metamora tennis coach Brad Boeker. “It’s impressive how much she’s involved in and how she does it at a high level.”

And she hopes to play at a high level on the tennis court one more time this weekend.