MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Getting Morton girls golf to state is a huge accomplished goal for Abby Nieukirk.

The senior says it started with getting her team to think the right way.

“We’re trying to encourage each other and bring a positive mental attitude to the game,” Nieukirk said. “It’s something we’ve all tried to focus on.”

Teammates aren’t the only people encouraged by Abby. The straight A student is the president of the student council who she just wrapped up massive planning for Homecoming activities.

And the National Honor Society Member helps tutor elementary school students in the school district.

“I’m someone they can look up to because I’m going to help them with something,” Nieukirk said. “When it catches on for them, it’s an “Ah-ha moment. It’s a good feeling.”

Nieukirk led Morton to a Mid-Illini Conference title two weeks ago and now helps bring the team to state in Decatur this weekend.

“We talk about student-athletes, student comes first,” said Morton girls golf coach Darren Hurst. “She takes care of her work in the classroom, a great leader for the student body and on the golf course is having a super senior year.”

She’s hoping to post good numbers at state and then focus on another number — graduating with a perfect 5.0 grade point average.

“When I started (straight A’s) was just kind of happening,” Nieurkirk said. “But the past few years it’s been on the back of my mind. I want to graduate with that 5.0.”