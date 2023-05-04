MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Aiden Belsly is making the most of his high school years…

The senior is a top singles and doubles player on the Morton tennis team and and a National Merit Scholar with a perfect grade point average.

“With all the stuff I’m involved in, it gets crazy busy,” Belsly said. “I’m super proud that I can get good grades and show you can be successful as a student and athlete.”

Belsly is more than an athlete. He’s involved in Morton’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and he’s a mathlete as a key player on his school’s Math Team and Academic Challenge Team.

He says his love for equations started at a young age.

“My grandpa would call me and ask me a math question every day,” said Belsly. “I’ve always had a knack for numbers.”

He’ll take his knack for numbers to Olivet Nazarene University, where he’ll play tennis and study cyber security. Belsly says athletics and mathematics have set him up for future success.

“When pressure is on, you have to perform well. I’ve found they compliment each other,” Belsly said. “The ability to work and think under pressure.”

He’s a captain on the tennis team but brings more to the table than his excellent ground strokes on the court.

“He’s exactly what you want, he brings super-high character. We get compliments from other coaches on how he carries himself on and off the court,” said Morton tennis coach Justin Tilford. “That’s something we strive for. It’s great to have him as part of the team.”