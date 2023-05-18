MORTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tate Roley is having the kind of senior year he had hoped for at Morton.

He’s coming up with big hits in the middle of the lineup and getting people out on the mound as perhaps central Illinois’ top starting pitcher.

“I hoped for a good season. I kind of wanted to do whatever it took to help our team win,” said Roley. “So far I think I’ve done wheat I can when I’m on the mound and at the plate.”

The Bradley baseball recruit is having a great season on the field but he’s really happy about something he’s doing off the field this year. This fall he started going to Jefferson Elementary School a couple days a week to be a helping hand.

Roley works one-on-one with a young student who assistance help with his school work.

“It feels good to help kids who may bot do good in school or struggle to make friends” said Roley. “It seems like I brighten his day to come over and hang out with him.”

Roley started out going once a week to help. Then he increased his trips to Jefferson to twice a week.

“He could have taken another college lever class, spent his time in another study hall. but he’s elected to go to Jefferson, work with a particular student that needs help,” said Morton baseball coach Jesse Crawford. “He takes pride in it.”

Roley says it’s been one of the most rewarding experiences of his high school career.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity to do something good for the community,” said Roley. “It feels good to know I’m making his day better and helping him with things he might struggle to do. I wouldn’t say I’m much of a teacher but t’s good to be with him and see how he’s improved over the year.”