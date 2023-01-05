MINONK, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s almost impossible to slow down Fieldcrest senior Carolyn Megow.

About the only thing that has stopped her was mononucleosis, which caused her to miss the first month of the basketball season.

”Sitting on the sidelines definitely gives you a perspective what you’re missing and how important sports are (to you),” said Megow.

She’s run track and cross country and been a key player on the Knights volleyball and basketball teams. But sports aren’t the only thing important to Megow.

The straight-A student is ranked No. 1 in her graduating class. She’s part of a ‘Be The Change’ club which promotes mental health awareness and a volunteer in her school’s Renaissance and Key Clubs.

“Balancing homework, trying to have a social life, obligations you have, meetings in the morning and work schedules,” said Megow. “It makes me feel good about myself.”

Fieldcrest’s Mitch Neally has seen Megow’s work up close for four years.

“She’s a model student-athlete here, on top of that she’s involved,” said Neally, the girls basketball coach at Fieldcrest. “She’s in cheer, she’s involving herself the most she can. Not just for her but for Fieldcrest.”

Megow is so active that some of her responsibilities overlap. Like in the fall, when she cheers for the football team and marches in the band at the same time.

“I’m the only cheerleader in marching band. It can be stressful,” Megow said with a smile. “When the clock says 3:00 (left in the half) I have to get ready for the halftime show. It’s always what I’ve always done.”