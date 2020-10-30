Extra Effort: Nataya Boulware Diving In Head First at Bloomington High

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bloomington High School’s Nataya Boulware had one of the best diving seasons in Purple Raiders history.

She broke the program record for top diving scores so many times, the school is still updating the record books.

“I remember my freshman year where everyone would be like, ‘I expect you to take all those records down next year.’ And I didn’t think I would do it,” said Boulware. “But at the end of the following year, I had already taken three of them down. I just keep taking them down again and again.”

Outside of her merits in the pool, the junior is a straight-A student and volunteers her free time with the McLean County 4-H, where she helps out with projects all over the community.

“We go downtown, picking up trash, we put flowers in those really big pots, go to nursing homes and helping care for the people there,” Boulware said. “It makes me feel good about myself that I get to help other people or even just brighten their day, something small.”

Nataya and her father spend a lot of time together as well They share a love of kayaking or and astronomy.

“We have a farm and my dad would just take me out to star gaze, and my interest for astronomy just grew from there, Boulware said. “We’ll go out there and talk about different astronomy stuff and look at different things.”

Nataya Boulware is already reaching for the stars in the pool and quickly becoming a star in her community.