Extra Effort: No Stopping Princeville’s Elle Schupbach This Year

PRINCEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Elle Schupbach doesn’t just want to be known as an outstanding volleyball player at Princeville High School.

This year when there was doubt if a volleyball season would happen, she branched out and played on the golf and basketball teams. But she didn’t stop there.

“I tried to do as much as I could to stay busy. With COVID, you don’t want to be home all day,” Schupbach said. “I wanted to get involved as much as I could. I joined all the clubs.”

Schupbach led the Princes to a 16-0 season this spring. But she’s actually been busy from the first minute she walked through the doors of Princeville High School four years ago.

“She likes to be good at everything she does,” said Princeville vollebhall coach Charissa Ouart. “Likes to do all kinds of different things to stay busy. I don’t know how she does it.”

The honor roll student is the vice-president of student council and a Spanish Club member. She participated in the Young Innovators Conference.

And this year will be her third running for St. Jude patients.

“It’s amazing,” said Schupbach. “It’s really a good feeling to help others to get those medical bills away from them.”

Perhaps the project she’s most proud of is an event she and a friend planned a couple years ago. They staged a free volleyball and dance camp for some young kids.

“We gave them something to do. They learned about volleyball,” Schupbach said. “They were second through fifth grade. We had little kids to teach.”

Now she’s starting a path towards a career in medicine. On April 16 she signed her National Letter of Intent to play college volleyball at Parkland College in Champaign.

She’ll start college there and then start thinking about where to study pre-med.

“I’m very happy with what I’ve done in (high) school,” Schupbach said. “I’m excited to see what’s ahead at Parkland.”