PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Notre Dame girls basketball team is having a great season.

The Irish are 12-0, state ranked and one of the favorites to win next week’s Christmas Tournament at Manual. But this week they might be getting their biggest win of the season.

“We’re doing good things on the court but to me this is one of the best things we do all season because of the impact it’ll have that our kids will never see,” PND coach Layne Langholf said.

Notre Dame basketball families donated about a thousand dollars for the players to go on a shopping spree. Not to shop for themselves but to buy Christmas gifts for some anonymous families in need in the Peoria area.

After Tuesday’s practice, they wrapped the gifts as a team.

“We’re putting in hats, gloves, Chapstick, lotion, coast and sweatshirts for them,” said sophomore Julia Mingus. “And toys they’d like to enjoy.”

It’s become an annual tradition, one the Irish players look forward to every year.

“It’s a big moment for us. We are really excited to do this for the community,” said senior Amyra Breedlove. “It’s a blessing to do this every year.”

The players admit they don’t always wrap the presents perfectly. But it’s the thought that counts.

“It means so much to be a part f a team that cares so much to know we are giving back,” said senior Brigid Dooley. “It’s super fun to know that.”